Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A member of Poulton Bridge Club who is Jewish says he has been kicked out of the club after protesting over a ‘joke’ he overheard in a pub which he felt was racist and offensive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Jacobs, from North Shore, Blackpool, is unhappy that his membership has been terminated and feels the club stance over the matter is unacceptable.

A Jewish member of Poulton Bridge Club says he was kicked out after he protested over a joke he thought was racist and offensive. Photo: Google | Google

The other club member told the joke after the group had left its base and decamped to a local pub for the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jacobs says he was told that because the incident occurred away from the club premises, the club is powerless to take any action over the joke, which he felt was anti-Semetic.

He said:”I have been a member of Poulton Bridge Club for six months or so.

“I was enjoying playing and improving on my basic Bridge learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A couple of weeks ago, following an afternoon session, we went to the local pub and a fellow member told a racist 'joke', which I found offensive, as I'm Jewish and the 'joke', played on an old antisemitic trope, about 'Jews being mean' .

“I told her that I was Jewish and me and my family and friends were far from mean and that I found it offensive. I was the only one who wasn't laughing in a crowd of around eight members.

“My sense of humour was questioned by the person who made the joke but eventually I got an apology.”

He added: “I texted the person shortly after, with a few questions I had. I received no response. If the apology was genuine, I thought answering a few questions may bring closure to the matter and may explain the offensive ' joke '.

“We aren't living in the 1970's after all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to a committee member about it, but he told me, that because this happened at a pub and not on club premises, they couldn't do anything about it. I felt that this was irresponsible and disappointing. I was very upset and shared my feelings on the club's, 'WhatsApp group'.

“Maybe I shouldn't have done, but I was upset and hurt and was unaware of any other forum I could have shared the truth with.

“I then had my WhatsApp group suspended, because I refused to remove the factual comments about what happened.

“I went for an afternoon session and got told by the club chairman that my membership had been terminated as I'd breached club 'rules'.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My membership was terminated on the day of the 'one year anniversary' that Israel was invaded by Hamas terrorists, where Israelis and Jewish people were murdered, raped and tortured.

“I am stunned and saddened that this has gone on, as they've punished me, instead of the perpetrator.

“What sort of message does this give out?”

Read More 9 Fylde pubs which feature in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025

However, a spokesperson for the club said he was not kicked out of the club for taking a stance against the ‘joke’, but rather his actions afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joke was allegedly overheard inside Thatched House pub, Poulton-le-Fylde. | Google

They said: “The incident to which Mr Jacobs refers has nothing to do with Poulton Bridge Club. He was in the Thatched House public house when he overheard a conversation whereby someone - who happens to be a member of the club - was relating a factual story to another.

“He considered this a racist ‘joke’ aimed at him. It was not a joke, it was a factual story but he took offence to wording used. “He bombarded the so called offender with messages that night and, when he did not get a response, decided to utilise the Bridge Club WhatsApp group (to find partners available for sessions) to vent anti semitic themes.

“He was asked politely to remove them as it was not the forum for such conversations and that furthermore, this had nothing to do with the club.

“He refused after being asked twice and subsequently was removed from the group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “There then followed three days in which he bombarded other members with missives and accusations to the extreme. He was offered meetings and also asked if he wished to lodge a formal complaint - despite this still not being a club matter - but declined.

“His abuse of the IT communications, harassment and abuse to other members resulted in his membership being terminated.

“Poulton Bridge Club has an excellent history of pastoral care to its membership. We go above and beyond to ensure a harmonious community and are thus far proud of our continuing success in this regard.

“As a club we are appalled that lies have been told about us by a disgruntled member who is attempting to tarnish our thus far impeccable reputation.”