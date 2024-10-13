3 . Tap & Vent Brewhouse

Tap & Vent Brewhouse, 26 Poulton Street, PR4 2AB. This smart pub is located in a row of shops in the centre of Kirkham, just up from the market square and bus stops. This is the home of the Brewhouse brewery, located at the rear, although their beers do not dominate choice, with a good range of guest ales and continental lagers and bottled beers also available. A quieter snug is hidden behind the bar and there is a sunny pavement area to the front. Photo: Google