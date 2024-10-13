CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.
The guide lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker's guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations' pubs.
Included in the 4,500 best pubs are thirteen from across Preston: take a look below to see which ones and what CAMRA had to say about them...
1. Fylde pubs feature in CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025
2. Kirkham Bierhaus
Kirkham Bierhaus, 36 Poulton Street, PR4 2AH. Based in the former Santander bank this pub, which opened in 2022, is already a favourite with locals. It has a bright interior and there is always a good conversational vibe in the air. A range of regularly changing beers, mostly from local brewers, is offered along with a range of German draught and bottled beers and UK craft cans. Photo: Google
3. Tap & Vent Brewhouse
Tap & Vent Brewhouse, 26 Poulton Street, PR4 2AB. This smart pub is located in a row of shops in the centre of Kirkham, just up from the market square and bus stops. This is the home of the Brewhouse brewery, located at the rear, although their beers do not dominate choice, with a good range of guest ales and continental lagers and bottled beers also available. A quieter snug is hidden behind the bar and there is a sunny pavement area to the front. Photo: Google
4. The Craft House
Craft House Beer Cafe, 5 Clifton Street, FY8 5EP. This cosy micropub, now in its seventh year, guarantees a warm welcome. It has fast developed into a popular destination for real ale drinkers and can get busy. Four ever-changing beers are served, sourced from far and wide and always including a dark beer. These are supplemented by a selection of British and world craft beers in bottle and can. This small bar is dog friendly and offers pavement seating, weather permitting. A small food menu is served daily. Photo: Google
5. The Railway Hotel
The Railway Hotel, Station Road, FY8 5DH. This two-story building was purpose built next to Lytham’s first railway station in 1847 and named appropriately. After several incarnations it reopened in 2012 as a Wetherspoon pub, reverting to its original name. The bright interior is split across three areas on different levels, depicting golf, railways and Lytham’s halcyon days. There are pleasant outdoor drinking areas to the front and rear with disabled access at the rear. Photo: Google
6. The Taps
The Taps, 12 Henry Street, FY8 5LE. In the centre of Lytham St Annes, behind the Clifton Arms, you will find award Winning pub The Taps. Historically this was originally ostlers' cottages where they used to change the horses over for the hotel a century ago. Today it is a one room bar operation with very traditional wood flooring, wood beams, coal fires and rugby union memorabilia around the bar. Photo: Google