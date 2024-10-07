Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire woman is currently appearing on one of TV’s biggest shows.

Meet the Married at First Sight bride Amy Kenyon from Blackburn. Credit: E4/Channel 4 | E4/Channel 4

Blackburn wedding planner Amy Kenyon, 27, has swapped her day job to become the bride on the E4 hit show Married at First Sight UK.

She is currently starring on series nine of the show and said she is looking for the "man of her dreams" but would leave her husband for David Beckham, Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds.

In her VT for the show which was filmed at video Mitton Hall she said: "I'm hoping they'll help me find someone who I can truly fall in love with."

Amy was matched by the experts to prison education manager Luke Debono, 30, from Kent and after meeting for the first time on their wedding day there was an instant attraction.

However, Amy revealed she had quickly gotten the 'ick'. She told Luke that she likes cooking and he replied: "I eat with my eyes so I'm already full."

Revealing her big news about being on MAFS, Amy posted on Instagram: "Surprise! I got married to a total a stranger!"

The Firepit restaurant in Blackburn where Amy frequents also put a Facebook post out saying: "We have a secret we’ve been eager to share with you all and finally the cats out the bag! It’s been hard to keep this one quiet over the last few months.

“One of our gorgeous customers, who is a local Blackburn girl, got married at first sight.

“Her magical day aired last night on Channel 4 and if you keep your eyes peeled, you’ll see a Firepit feature.”

They added: "What an exciting journey! We can’t wait to see what unfolds over the next few episodes…although we think we have an idea!

“Good luck guys. Amy and Luke, we are beyond thrilled to have been a part of your journey. We wish you both bundles of happiness, love and laughter. Congratulations from the Firepit Family."

You can watch Amy and Luke’s love story unfold on E4 from 9pm Monday to Thursday.