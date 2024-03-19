I'm the owner of Cafe 25 in Abingdon Street Blackpool trying to do a nice thing and scammers have ruined it

The cafe is giving away a free afternoon tea for two.
By Emma Downey
Published 19th Mar 2024, 12:57 GMT
A popular Blackpool cafe is warning its customers to be on their guard against scammers masquerading as the business.

To celebrate reaching 900 plus followers on their Facebook page, Cafe 25, Abingdon Street, is offering a free afternoon tea for two worth up to £27.50 as a reward.

Customers are asked to message the business privately to avoid scammers.
However, the cafe which ranked in the top 21 places in Blackpool for Afternoon Tea has now issued a warning for readers not to click on any links.

A spokesperson for the business said: "We are running a competition on our pages and the scammers are out in full force.

"Please don’t click any links, if you do win the afternoon tea we will ask you to message us privately.

"Don't click any links!"

To enter the competition, which will close when the business hits 1,000 followers, click HERE.

