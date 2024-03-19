Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Blackpool cafe is warning its customers to be on their guard against scammers masquerading as the business.

To celebrate reaching 900 plus followers on their Facebook page, Cafe 25, Abingdon Street, is offering a free afternoon tea for two worth up to £27.50 as a reward.

Customers are asked to message the business privately to avoid scammers.

A spokesperson for the business said: "We are running a competition on our pages and the scammers are out in full force.

"Please don’t click any links, if you do win the afternoon tea we will ask you to message us privately.

"Don't click any links!"