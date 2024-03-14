Afternoon tea: These are the top 21 places in and around Blackpool including Tea and Vintage Tearoom

Afternoon tea – the great British tradition that provides the perfect excuse to indulge in a cuppa, scones and some sandwiches while having a catch up with family and friends.

With the weather getting warmer, we asked readers for some suggestions on our Facebook page and have rounded up the best for an afternoon tea or a cake stop in and around Blackpool.

Take a look at 21 top voted places.

Heritage Coffee Shop on Lytham Road makes its afternoon tea from seasonal produce. The menu changes weekly, but you can be sure of sandwiches (with the crusts cut off of course), a mini cup of soup and a savoury quiche, alongside homemade puddings on the top tier - always with a scone with jam and clotted cream.

2. Heritage Coffee Shop

Popular eaterie CuriosiTea 23, Layton Road, boasts an array of homemade cakes available to enjoy while sitting in or takeaway including homemade scones, jam, butter and clotted cream.

3. CuriosiTea @ 23

Upside Down Coffee on Edward Street is a coffee shop with a vegetarian and vegan menu, that also sells range of house plants.

4. Upside Down Coffee

The afternoon tea experience at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom includes all-day admission to ballroom, where you will take in the elegance of the famous dance floor whilst relaxing at your table or spectating from up on the balconies amidst this spectacular setting. Now that’s what we call an afternoon tea with a view!

Vanilla in Lytham is a vintage delight of a café, nestled just outside the bustling square, providing a full range of menu options catering to the widest of requirements. Their real strength lies in their home-made, locally sourced fare. Cake, scones and bread are freshly baked daily, allowing you to really taste the difference.

6. VANILLA

