A Blackpool woman is living her best life akin to Clark Kent and his alter ego Superman.

Meet 34-year-old Stacey Whelan - an accountant by day and a burlesque dancer by night!

She has worked at Rushtons Chartered Accountants in Blackpool for the past 12 years and, keen to remove the ‘boring and stuffy’ title that usually follows, she uses burlesque dancing at night to empower herself and other women.

She has also been chosen as one of the final 12 in the 2024 Dance Floor Heroes Show at The Blackpool Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom on Friday, 14 June. The event, which is daubed ‘Strictly for real people’, will see 12 novice dancers paired with professional partners. Monies raised with go towards Tia’s Crown - a locally registered charity which provides support for mental health and well-being through dance.

She joked: “I'm a boring accountant by day and burlesque dancer by night. “I am delighted to have been chosen as one of the final 12.

“Me and my Dance Partner Ping are going to be dancing to raise money for an incredible charity, Tias Crown, whilst I live my Strictly dream.

“I'm really trying to get across the message that not all accountants are boring and stuffy.

“Being at desk job I struggled to keep fit and get moving and I found my happy place dancing and it has helped my general health in me losing over a stone in weight.

“We have also been given a fundraising target per finalist, so I'm raising money through small online game fundraisers, football cards at my local club and asking for sponsors from businesses I know and I'm also looking to complete a 10,000 steps a day challenge throughout May.”

Stacey and two other Dance Hero finalists - Linda Adams and Loie McNeill are hosting a joint fundraiser called Burlesque and Bubbles next month, with all proceeds going towards Tia’s Crown.

Stacey and two other Dance Hero finalists - Linda Adams (left) and Loie McNeill (right) are hosting a joint fundraiser called Burlesque and Bubbles.

She added: “My dancing started off on a small scale. I did tap and musical theatre first and then my friend Loie McNeil who now runs the burlesque classes at Euphoria Dance in Kirkham and Sugar High Studios on Highfield Road in Blackpool. “She asked me a couple of years ago if I would be interested in taking part in training lessons.

“I helped film a practice lesson for her qualification at the time and now I attend her dance classes.”

“We've split the jobs for the Burlesque and Bubbles fundraiser for Tia’s Crown. I'm doing ticket sales and performing, Loie is choreographing and performing and Linda is performing and doing the raffle on the night. “I love it. We are like a family. It just empowers you.”

Burlesque and Bubbles will be held at Bloomfield Club on Friday, May 31. Doors open at 7pm and tickets, priced at £17.50, can be purchased via Stacey’s email - [email protected].