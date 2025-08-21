The identity of human skeletal remains discovered on Cleveleys beach has been confirmed.

The remains were found near Promenade South shortly before 1:15 pm on Thursday, August 7, prompting an immediate response from officers and crime scene investigators.

The discovery drew significant local attention, with many residents gathering near the scene.

The identity of human skeletal remains discovered on Cleveleys beach has been confirmed. | Phil Platt

Today, they confirmed they had identified the individual as a man in his 30s. His family has been informed.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be submitted to HM Coroner in due course.”