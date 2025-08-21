Breaking

Identity of skeletal human remains found on Cleveleys beach discovered following police investigation

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:13 BST
The identity of human skeletal remains discovered on Cleveleys beach has been confirmed.

The remains were found near Promenade South shortly before 1:15 pm on Thursday, August 7, prompting an immediate response from officers and crime scene investigators.

The discovery drew significant local attention, with many residents gathering near the scene.

The identity of human skeletal remains discovered on Cleveleys beach has been confirmed. | Phil Platt

Police later confirmed the remains were human and that they were working to establish the individual’s identity and the cause of death.

Today, they confirmed they had identified the individual as a man in his 30s. His family has been informed.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be submitted to HM Coroner in due course.”

