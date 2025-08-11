Human skeletal remains discovered on Cleveleys beach remain unidentified as police continue their investigation into the circumstances of the death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A skeleton was found near Promenade South shortly before 1:15 pm last Thursday, prompting an immediate response from officers and crime scene investigators.

Police later confirmed the remains were human and that they were working to establish the individual’s identity and the cause of death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Human skeletal remains discovered on Cleveleys beach remain unidentified | Google

Today, officers confirmed that enquiries into the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding their death were ongoing.

The discovery drew significant local attention, with many residents gathering near the scene.

Following the discovery, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to thank the teenagers who reported the remains and the public for their patience while officers conducted their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, we are concerned about individuals filming the scene.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of those affected and refrain from sharing footage online.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 0632 of August 7.