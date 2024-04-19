Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool is home to some of the world’s most exciting and historic rides - but if you’re visiting soon, one of them will be out of action.

The River Caves - which dates back to 1905 - has been closed since the season began, with no water apparent in the system. On the resort’s app and website, little information is given. It simply states: “closed for planned maintenance”.

What’s happening?

The Gazette understands that regular maintenance is usually carried out over the winter period, but this hasn’t been fully achieved with the River Caves, with older rides sometimes taking longer than expected.

There is no suggestion of the ride’s future being in doubt, and it is expected that updates on the status of River Caves will be put on the planned maintenance page of the resort’s website.

The River Caves ride is 115 years old. Here's some pictures from our archive, including one of Liz Dawn (Vera Duckworth) riding it in 1994.

History of the ride

