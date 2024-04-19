Iconic ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach closed - here's why
Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool is home to some of the world’s most exciting and historic rides - but if you’re visiting soon, one of them will be out of action.
The River Caves - which dates back to 1905 - has been closed since the season began, with no water apparent in the system. On the resort’s app and website, little information is given. It simply states: “closed for planned maintenance”.
What’s happening?
The Gazette understands that regular maintenance is usually carried out over the winter period, but this hasn’t been fully achieved with the River Caves, with older rides sometimes taking longer than expected.
There is no suggestion of the ride’s future being in doubt, and it is expected that updates on the status of River Caves will be put on the planned maintenance page of the resort’s website.
History of the ride
Built in 1904 and operating since 1905, River Caves is one of the oldest dark rides in the world. A labarynth of river caves and passages flow past recreations of famous historic world land marks such as Angor Wat in Cambodia and the blue grotto of Capri in Italy. The ride was refurbished and partially altered by Swiss anufacturer Intamin in 1974. The small drop at the end of the ride was added at this time.
