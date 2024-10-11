Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb says he is fighting to support residents affected by the axing of the Winter Fuel Allowance by the Labour government.

The issue is just one he has tackled during his first 100 days in the new Parliament, which he will mark on Saturday (October 11). Here is his summing up of his first days in office since retaining the seat at the July 4 General Election.

“Blackpool first, party second. That is the principle I have stuck to while working as your MP for the past 100 days. It’s the approach I will always take for my constituents.

I am a proud Labour MP but, ultimately, I am the Member of Parliament for Blackpool South, the place I was born and raised. Whether you voted for me or not, it’s my job to serve and represent you.

When MPs were asked to vote on means testing the Winter Fuel Payment on 10th September, I chose not to vote with the government. But standing up for Blackpool South is about far more than Westminster. The real work happens on the ground in my home town.

Over the past few weeks I have been forming a Winter Taskforce, bringing together partners including Blackpool Council, Age UK, Cadent and Citizens Advice to host Pension Credit Surgeries in community centres, warm hubs and other accessible locations across Blackpool South. This will ensure that no one goes cold or hungry this winter.

Along with the cost of living, tackling crime and anti-social behaviour was one of my election pledges to you. My commitment was put to the test just one month after I was elected when violent disorder broke out on the streets of Blackpool. I worked closely with the police in the lead up to the riots, stood side by side with them as events unfolded, and debriefed with them afterwards to fully understand the causes of the disorder and how we can prevent it from happening again.

It’s impossible to engage in meaningful conversation with racists or violent thugs but it’s important to engage with my constituents who have genuine concerns about undocumented immigration, and to inform them about the work the government is doing to tackle it – such as introducing measures to strengthen border security, enforcing immigration rules, closing asylum hotels and increasing returns.

It’s just as important to highlight our humanitarian obligation to asylum seekers. More efficient processing of asylum claims under this government will allow more foreign nationals to contribute positively to society, filling our skills gaps, just as immigrants have done in Britain for generations.

In the past 100 days Labour has set out to bring about the change we promised. Among its first moves, the government has created a Child Poverty Task force, started a publicly-owned clean power company, introduced the Renters’ Right Bill, cracked down on the online sale of knives, given the most significant boost to wages and workers’ rights in a generation and begun to reform NHS dentistry.

I have been extremely active in Parliament – raising questions, giving speeches, meeting and writing to ministers – all in an attempt to highlight to Westminster the challenges Blackpool faces. And I feel I am being heard.

In the past 100 days I have welcomed three senior government ministers to Blackpool where I have shown them the problems we face and the good work that’s already being done on child poverty, unemployment, road maintenance, in culture and in sport. This is a government that recognises that many of the challenges this country faces are distilled in Blackpool.

I have also been active in the community. I have visited 50 businesses, public sector organisations and charities in Blackpool South, and attended many community events. Each visit has led to meaningful conversations about our town and what we need to do to bring about real change.

What has become even more apparent to me since my election on 4th July is that Blackpool already has the solutions to its own problems. It just needs investment and consistent support to allow us to implement them and build a better Blackpool.”