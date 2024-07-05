Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The people have Blackpool South have spoken and their MP has retained his seat.

Labour’s Chris Webb has retained his seat in Blackpool South - repeating his victory at the recent by-election in the constituency.

Reform UK came second with their candidate Mark Butcher putting the Conservatives down in third place.

Labour's Chris Webb with his family - (from left) dad Carl, mum Kay and wife Portia | LDRS

Chris said he was delighted “people had put their faith in him once again” and pledged to hit the ground running “raising the key issues raised by residents on the doorstep.”

Result - Stephen Black (Independent) 261; Mark Butcher (Reform UK) 10,068; Andrew Cregan (Liberal Democrat) 1,041; Zak Khan (Conservative) 5,504; Kim Knight (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) 183; Ben Thomas (Green Party) 1,207; Chris Webb (Labour) 16,916