Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A music lover got more than she bargained for when she visited the Blackpool Tower Ballroom recently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debbie Roslyn had booked to see the Hans Zimmer Candlelight Orchestra on Saturday night with a friend, and had seats on ground floor stalls near the front. But her enjoyment of the show was disrupted when around 10 to 15 minutes into the performance, she said she felt a presence to the side of her.

Dark shadow

She said: “I could see like a dark shadow. I turned to the left thinking it was someone wanted to come and sit on a seat on our row, when I turned my head to look again it had disappeared but then five minutes later it happened again and once more 10 minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started to feel uneasy about it. I thought to myself if it happened again, I was going to say to my friend that I was going to have to leave. I have psychic abilities and often pass messages onto others, but do not do this professionally although I’ve been told I should do it.”

Blackpool Tower Ballroom - Michael Beckwith | Michael Beckwith

After the show, Debbie decided to do a bit of research online and noticed that the Blackpool Gazette had done stories about other people seeing ghosts at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

According to fokelore, the Tower building, which dates back to 1894, is home to multiple spectres which have been spotted by visitors over the years. The most well-known entity is a lady who watches on from the seating area. Another supernatural sighting which has been frequently spotted in the ballroom is an old couple who are said to enjoy dancing around the ballroom or watching on with the rest of the audience.

Debbie added: “I don’t know if there’s a connection with me having psychic abilities or not. The whole thing made me feel quite uneasy eventually after the third time it seemed to go away and I could carry on watching the show but I must admit the whole experience did quite shock me. My friend could see me looking to the left and noticed that I looked uneasy during the show.”