The historic Blackpool Tower ballroom's chandeliers have had their ropes mechanism replaced for the first time in half a century, bringing a fresh sparkle to the iconic venue.

The ballroom at the Blackpool tower has hosted so many iconic and memorable events over the past few decades. The chandeliers that hang high above the dance floor are a special part of the space but maintaining this ballroom takes a lot of work and the chandeliers are no exception.

Normally January marked the annual cleaning of the Edwardian chandeliers in the ballroom, but this year it is extra special.

For the first time in 50 years the rope mechanism that hold the chandeliers high above the dance floor, which is one of the only types in the world, is being replaced.

The Operations Manager at Blackpool Tower, Aaron Edgar said: “This our annual event at the Blackpool Tower where we bring our 14 Edwardian chandeliers down to the tower ballroom floor.

The chandeliers have over 10,000 individual pieces of crystal made in Italy on the chandeliers themselves. Every year we bring them down and they have a spring clean, any bulbs are changed. One of the key differences this year, its not been done for at least 50 years. The central rope support which hoists the chandelier up and down is being replaced. That is pretty special”.

The larger Edwardian chandeliers were lowered from the ballroom roof down to the floor and then suspended from scaffolding by a different rope mechanism to allow for replacements and cleaning. It is such a delicate and specialised job that Blackpool Tower staff had to bring in a team of specialist to help them with the delicate procedure.

Each of the 14 chandeliers will be serviced and cleaned over a one week period.

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom has hosted countless amazing events and most recently hosted Strictly Come Dancing.

Steve Hughes, who is leading the programme of work on the chandeliers said: “What we have here in Blackpool is unique. We are proud of our history and heritage and our aim is to ensure we preserve this not just for current visitors - but also for generations to come. This will be the only moment in my lifetime work on this scale will take place”.

Mr Edgar said: “The crystals were made in Italy and the frames are from here. They are Edwardian so they have been here for a very long time. The ballroom opened in 1894, these were added 20 years later. This is why it is so important that we bring them down and make sure they are looked after and they are taken back up”.

The ballroom remains open on set weekends throughout January and will be fully open in January.