I went to the Blackpool Air Show for the first time and it was absolutely amazing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Blackpool Air Show was amazing, seeing the Red Arrows is now something I can tick of my bucket list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have been writing a number of articles about the Blackpool Air Show in the run up to the event so the anticipation had been building for a while and I was honestly so exited for it.

Today, I was finally able to go, and it did not disappoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Arrows flying over Blackpool Tower to kick start the 2024 Blackpool Air Show. | National World

When I arrived, the sun was shining, and there was not a cloud in the sky, the perfect condition for spectators to get the best view of the air show.

The Promenade looked like it was crammed to capacity and there was such a positive and excited atmosphere in the air that it was great to be a part of it.

Lancaster Bomber flies over the Blackpool Tower for the first time ever. | National World

I had never been to the Blackpool Air Show before, so I didn’t know what to expect. However, after watching the Red Arrows and the Lancaster Bomber fly over Blackpool, I am definitely adding it to my calendar for next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seeing the Red Arrow planes fly over the Blackpool Tower was very special. It just added to the excited energy of the crowd who were all was eagerly waiting to see the red planes come over the horizon.

I must admit that some of the Red Arrow manoeuvres had me grinning like a kid and shaking my head in disbelief as they flew at each other, passed so close together and then did barrel rolls. It was wild in the best way possible.

One of my favourite manoeuvres was when two or three of the Arrows flew in a straight line, and then two more flew around them in two spirals, all emitting different coloured smoke - it looked incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Arrows over Blackpool | National World

I was also amazed by how low the planes were flying over Blackpool Beach and the speeds that they were reaching - the announcer said they were reaching speeds of around 800 miles an hour.

If the day could not have got any better, a Lancaster bomber flew over the Blackpool Tower, which I was told had never been done before.

Seeing the size of the bomber and how low it was flying to the ground was something I never thought I would see, and I loved it. The sound of the engine was then then cherry on the cake!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More 15 fabulous pictures of Blackpool Air Show Day One including stunning images of the Red Arrows

I am still in disbelief at the level of skill and training it must take to fly these planes in such technical manoeuvres so close together without having the planes lose formation or hit each other.

I have so much respect for the level of skill and teamwork that the Red Arrows have to pull off a picture-perfect display, which was an amazing sight to witness, and I am so glad that I was there to see it.

The Blackpool Air Show 2024 continues tomorrow (Sunday, July 11).