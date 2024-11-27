Blackpool prides itself as having something for everyone and I can see why Junglemania is a hit with its little visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I walked into Junglemania - a softplay centre that’s opened in Houndshill Shopping Centre about six months ago - and was blown away.

I was invitd to pop along to take a look as the staff tell me the news is yet to sprread far and wide of it’s arrival in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you little one loves a slide or a ninja course this place has it all. Most importnatly is also has a great coffee shop for parents too.

It prides itself on its interactive games, ball pits, slides, a ninja course and much more. Junglemania also has a cafe and menu bursting with packed lunches, a selection of hot foods and speciality coffees.

Amy Ashcroft is the General Manager of the Junglemania soft play area, she said: “I feel that although it is very good commercial wise for holiday makers it also has a great sense of community and for me community is a really big part of Blackpool. When I started working here that is what I wanted to focus on.

Junglemania soft play area in Blackpool. | National World

“We have got a lot of loyal members who have been coming since before I even started working here and I just want to build on that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The soft play area is located opposite the Sketchers shoe shop.

Miss Ashcroft said: “We have a range of things to play on we have two trampolines, three slides we have a zip line and we offer a colouring station. I would love to build more interactive activities but that is not just up to me.”

Junglemania | National World

Junglemania is also icreating a section where children can use musical instruments and enjoy some circle tim.

Miss Ashcroft said she wants to make Junglemania as personal as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “ I am a mum of three and when I had my first child I had really bad post natal depression and I struggled to leave the house and I feel it is important to have somewhere new mums and older mums and dads have somewhere to go and to talk to people in the same situation and be able to socialise.

Junglemania | National World

“Drinks at Junglemania range between £2-£3, food is around £5 and we do packed lunches which come with crisps ,drinks, a sandwich and a biscuit. We also offer ffab paninis and hotdogs.”

Junglemania is open 9:30am to 5:30pm Monday to Friday and 10:30am to 4:30pm on weekends.

For baby in arms the entry is free. For 6-12 months it is £3.35, for 13 to 23 months £6.75. For 2 to 4 years is costs £7.65, for 5-11 years its £8.85 and for adults it is free.

As a child I would have loved to have soemthing like this on my doorstep.

if you haven’t tried it yet - it’s one place to add to the list of places to tire out the kids!