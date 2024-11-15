Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The star of a 1989 documentary going viral on social media has spoken of her surprise over the comments.

Colette Fairbanks was just 21 when Panorama filmed her and friend Kay Leonard in their home town of Blackpool as part of an Arena special.

Now clips of the programme - which first aired in January 1989 - have resurfaced on TikTok. One clip, showing the girls getting ready and discussing their future plans, has attracted more than 70,000 views.

“I didn’t have a clue the clips were on TikTok”, said Colette, now 56. “I know the documentary was put on YouTube a couple of years ago and I had a quick look. I was shocked by the comments, actually, because they were so nice.

Kay and Colette (right), 1989 | BBC

“At the time people were shocked by our behaviour and we got called nasty names. It wasn’t normal then for girls to shout ‘Get your willy out’ to men. Nowadays girls are more empowered and people think they’re a laugh if they do that, but not then. We didn’t actually want to see their willies, by the way.”

Colette and friend Kay were followed around the town by cameramen for about a week, showing them in the wax works, preparing meals, at the Pleasure Beach and at the Palace Nightclub. Colette said they “had to cut quite a lot out” of the clips of her on the Revolution rollercoaster, because she was so frightened of heights.

How did it all happen?

Colette said: “In those days, we’d go out three days a week - Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and we used to dance on the stage at the Palace. Everyone knew us. One night the DJ put an announcement out, asking if anyone wanted to be on the TV and if they did, to go for an interview around the back of the DJ booth. So of course, we went.”

At that time Colette said they used to go out for £5 a night and her favourite tipple was lager and blackcurrent. Asked if that was still her go-to drink, she said: “No, I rarely drink these days. If I do, I might have a glass of wine.”

The documentary shows the friends discussing plans for the future. Colette says her ideal man “has to have a suit on because it shows he can afford them...short hair at the front and long at the back...and it must be blonde”. She was also very adamant about his transportation. She said: “A posh car, that’s the main thing we go for, the car.”

She also said: “I’d like to go to America, me. In a few years, live there. I wouldn’t go without me mates though, I wouldn’t leave Kay behind.”

Colette now | submit

As it turns out, the girls never did emigrate to the states together, though Colette said Kay did move away, only to return to Fleetwood. The pair still occasionally bump into another.

Colette got married and has two grown up sons. She worked as a receptionist for the Fleetwood Weekly News, and at the DWP for 23 years. She has also worked for Blackpool Council helping to find homes for homeless people, and served as a councillor for Fleetwood on Wyre Borough Council.

Looking back on her youth, captured on film, she says she has “no regrets”. She said: “That documentary shows me having the time of my life. I really did enjoy my younger years and that’s what I tell my sons - you only live once, go and enjoy yourself while you can.”