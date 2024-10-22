And we have to say we agree it is a pretty epic place to live and work!

Blackpool has a vast array of different attractions and landmarks that make it a desirable and good place to live. These include the iconic Blackpool Tower, Stanley Park, Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort, the three piers, Madame Tussauds and the Word famous Tower ballroom and many more.

While it is not without it’s challenges, local residents also agreed how special of a place it is.

Robert Cox, 70, said: “I have lived in Blackpool for near 30 years. My favourite thing is the excitement of the place. When I first arrived here (from Scotland) it was overwhelming. The amount of things that there were available to do, the pub, clubs and the nightclubs and the green spaces, Stanley Park here for example. It is unbelievable beauty that we have on our door step.”

Geoffrey Park, 68, he said: “I have lived in Blackpool for 55 years. My favourite part of Blackpool is basically just the pub and the golf course and I like to walk around Stanley Park with the dog.”

Steve Mcevoy, 66, said: “I have lived in Blackpool all of my life apart from the first few months. Growing up the best place was the Promenade and the Pleasure Beach. There’s not much wrong with the facilities in the town. The gyms and the facilities they have for people to keep themselves fit are very good. I go line dancing to keep fit as well.”

Here are 21 amazing reasons we believe Blackpool has made the list....

One of the main reasons why Blackpool is so high up on the list of the best cities to live in the UK, is the iconic Blackpool Tower.

Promenade, Lancashire, FY1 5AA | 4.4 out of 5 (8,755 Google reviews) | Madame Tussauds Blackpool offers a celebrity experience unlike any other. Mixing the best of British with international stars, there really is something for everyone.

Notarianni Ices 9 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 1AF

North Pier Carousel (The Stables), Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1NE Another iconic landmark in Blackpool are the piers which attract thousands of tourists and residents and every year.

The iconic theme park have been a staple of the Blackpool promenade for years and years and will continue to attract tourists for years to come.