A former duty manager of a Blackpool hotel that has suddenly ceased trading has spoken about having a heart attack and then being told he had been let go from his job.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Bride, 45, had worked at Blackpool Resort Hotel for 10 months starting as a receptionist before progressing to hotel manager, before suffering a heart attack in early October.

Edward Bride who worked as a former employee at Blackpool Resort Hotel before being made redundant. | Edward Bride

Not long after this he was informed via email that he no longer had a job to go back to as the business was being sold and he was being made redundant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The email, which has been viewed by the Gazette, cites careful consideration and and a thorough review of the operational needs of the business for the decision.

It added that following the sale of both the hotel and sales suite a decision was made to cost cut with redundancies, effective from Tuesday, October 29.

He said: “From when I started staff were not getting paid on time.

“We had heard rumours that it was closing but we were still taking private bookings which I queried.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We then got an email to say the hotel would be closing but certain people would be kept on in certain roles with the apartments.

“I had a heart attack at the start of October so I was off sick and it was a constant battle with them and they just laid me off.

“It was basically like a ‘don’t come back’ I was sent in an email as the hotel was closing and was up for sale.

“I received my statutory sick pay but I was owed £3,000 holiday pay which I am yet to receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also have earnings from DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) as well amounting to around £300 which has kept being taken off.

“I messaged the manager and he said he would sort it and he had up until November 19 to pay it but he never did so I can’t claim it back now.”

Edward, pictured with boxer Brian Rose at the opening of the new bistro in the hotel in April. | Blackpool Resort Hotel

Edward is not the only one at a loss from the closure of the hotel which was rated as a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice favourite in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many staff and customers have said they have been left without jobs and out of pocket from the sudden closure.

A former staff member who wishes to remain anonymous said they had worked at the hotel, but after successfully passing their probation were left without a job, while another, upon hearing that the place had closed, added that the news ‘didn’t surprise them’.

A woman from Scotland also claimed said she had forked out £140.30 for two nights but when she called to check the booking earlier this month she was informed that the current owners have left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookings could previously be made via Booking.com but a spokesperson for the company said they had severed ties with the hotel.

Edward added that he had also received a lot of angry correspondence from people on Facebook who had paid upfront and were due to visit the hotel.

The Blackpool Resort Hotel has permanently closed. | Google

He said: “They (customers) had been messaging me as I am linked with the Facebook business.

“I don’t blame the guests as they are out of pocket.

“As it stands I am also out of pocket and jobless.”

Blackpool Resort Hotel website now reads as ‘permanently closed’ on the website, with bookings no longer available.

The former owner of the hotel has been approached for comment.