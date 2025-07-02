A couple from Garstang have spoken out about their frightening ordeal of being viciously attacked by seabirds at least 20 times.

Sarah Jane Schofield, 57, and her husband Phillip Schofield, 63, had travelled from their home near Garstang, Lancashire, to Inner Farne to see puffins.

But when they reached their destination, the couple were attacked by a number of seabirds including aggressive Arctic Terns.

The video shows Phillip walking along a path as he is pecked on the head several times.

Sarah can also be heard reacting in the video as she too was attacked.

Sarah said: “We were given strict guidelines about keeping to the paths, making sure we didn’t step on any young and to walk slowly with our heads down.

“I took a really close-up film of a tern with her chick but later when I tried to capture her again, she really went for me. I had to take cover in the church!”

She added: “Also, while we were queuing to get back on the boat, there was a particularly aggressive bird that dive-bombed anyone who got near a certain spot.

“The hits were a bit sharp although I had a hat on and my jacket hood up so it wasn’t too bad.”

“At the end of the day, they’re just being fiercely protective of their young.”

The couple were prepared for the possibility of attacks and didn’t suffer any serious injuries as they had been briefed beforehand by their friend to protect their heads, which was also in the information when they booked the tour.

Despite the drama, Sarah said they thoroughly enjoyed the experience.