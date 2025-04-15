I think new car park is a 'tarmac desert' says councillor who wanted town centre green space instead

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:10 BST
A new town centre car park has been branded a 'tarmac desert' by a councillor who had called for the space to be transformed into a green space instead.

Work began in December to build a 110-space car park on council-owned land next to the Holiday Inn Hotel and North Station tram stop, and is now nearing completion.

But Coun Paul Galley, leader of the Conservative group on Blackpool Council, says he is dismayed there are only three trees in the development. He had called for the space to be used as a town centre park.

He described the area as a 'tarmac desert' and added: "This should never have been just a park for cars – it should have been a vibrant, green space for people, reflecting the future we want for our town.

"Instead we’re left with a concrete expanse and only three lonely trees. Blackpool deserves better."

Coun Galley said other towns and cities including Bradford in West Yorkshire were investing in new green space.

He said: "I’ve just returned from Bradford, where they are transforming their city centre with an ambitious new park. The difference in priorities is stark."

Coun Galley is calling for a renewed focus on creating greener, more welcoming public spaces in Blackpool, urging planners and local leaders to prioritise people and the environment in future developments.

Once it opens, the car park will be accessed from Queen Street. The facility will serve the hotel, but will be open to all drivers as it will be operated by the council.

Blackpool Council has previously said the car park is a temporary use of the land which is earmarked for future development as part of the Talbot Gateway masterplan.

Responding last year to the proposals for the site to become a car park, council leader Coun Lynn Williams said there were other investments being made in green space while projects including the new civil service hub on Cookson Street include landscaping.

A new public plaza including tree planting is also due to be built between the Bickerstaffe Council offices on Cookson Street and the proposed Multiversity campus.

