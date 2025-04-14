The fast food chain, famous the world over for its burgers, fries, milkshakes, and chicken nuggets, is a staple of the modern British high street food scene, as evidenced by the fact that the business currently runs some 37 outlets across Lancashire.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
From city centre branches frequented by those looking for a bit of sugar, salt, and fat to soak up the pints after a heavy night out, to roadside restaurants on-hand to offer weary drivers the chance to grab a quick coffee and McFlurry to keep them feeling fresh behind the wheel, McDonald’s have places all over the county.
But, despite the fact that the restaurants are designed to offer the same standard of services, food quality, and menu items across the board to each and every one of us regardless of location, we all know that not all Maccies are made equal.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
And so we decided to see how Lancashire’s 37 branches stacked up when it comes to Google reviews - honest first-hand accounts of what everyday customers made of each outlet. Here they all are ranked from best to worst...
Also, be sure not to miss:
I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale
I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale
I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.