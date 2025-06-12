I spent £2 on a disposable BBQ and it cost me £100k in house repairs
Paul O’Brien, who now works as an on-call firefighter in Lytham, shared how a £2 disposable BBQ led to a devastating house fire after it was placed in a wheelie bin 12 hours after it went out.
In 2021 a seemingly innocent disposable bbq which he placed into a wheelie bin after a day of celebrations left him and his family devastated and with £100,000 in damage and living in temporary housing for two years.
The waste from these items can remain hot enough to cause a fire for far longer than people realise.
In Paul’s case the fire reignited in the bin the following morning and spread to the fence, his car and his house.
He said: “It was when England had won the World Cup and I had some friends round to celebrate.
“After they went home we packed away the garden stuff and placed the disposable bbq that was cold into the bin and went to bed about midnight.
“About 5am in the morning I heard a bang on the front door and looked out and the whole house was bright orange.
“The conservatory at the back was on fire but there were no smoke alarms going off yet as it was at the side of the house.”
He added: “We all ran downstairs and the kitchen was on fire, when we opened the front door the smoke engulfed the house and spread throughout the house activating the smoke alarm.
“We had to bang on next door and get the neighbours out.”
Luckily no one was injured, but the family did have to stay in alternative accommodation for the next two years.
Reflecting back on what he would have done different, Paul, who says they have not had a BBQ since the incident, added: “I would have put the BBQ into cold water and leave it for a day.
“We thought it was out and it wasn’t and we lost everything because of it.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “It's expected to reach 24°C in parts of Lancashire tomorrow – perfect BBQ weather, but are disposable bbqs really worth it?
“These items can stay dangerously hot long after you think they’ve gone out.”
“Never place hot coals/waste in the bin – always let them cool where they are overnight.”
They added: “If in doubt, douse it with plenty of water or tip the contents into a metal container in a safe place.
“Ensure it’s fully extinguished.
“Remember hot coals stay hot for much longer than we think, Let’s keep Lancashire safe this summer.”
