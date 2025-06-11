Fire service issues warning to homeowners after kitchen item catches fire at home in Morecambe
Firefighters recently attended a kitchen fire at a Lancashire home where they were met with thick black smoke.
At 21.57 hours on Sunday, May 11, two fire engines from Morecambe and Hornby attended the incident on Branksome Drive, Morecambe.
The fire involved a dishwasher in a domestic property. Fire crews used one hose reel, a trauma pack, a thermal imaging camera, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Our firefighters recently attended a kitchen fire where they were met with thick black smoke - the cause? A dishwasher had caught fire.
“Thanks to the quick-thinking occupier who dialled 999 straight away, fire crews were able to respond rapidly and contain the fire to the kitchen, preventing it from spreading further.”
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Issuing safety advice to homeowners, they added: “Please remember: Always try to use appliances such as dishwashers, tumble dryers, and washing machines during the day and only when you’re at home and awake.
“If a fire starts while you’re out or asleep, it can become much more dangerous, very quickly.Let’s keep our homes safe.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.