Fire service issues warning to homeowners after kitchen item catches fire at home in Morecambe

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:20 BST

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning to homeowners after a kitchen item caught fire recently.

Firefighters recently attended a kitchen fire at a Lancashire home where they were met with thick black smoke.

At 21.57 hours on Sunday, May 11, two fire engines from Morecambe and Hornby attended the incident on Branksome Drive, Morecambe.

The fire involved a dishwasher in a domestic property. Fire crews used one hose reel, a trauma pack, a thermal imaging camera, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews were on the scene for one hour and 10 minutes.

Lancs firefighters recently attended a kitchen blaze which started after a dishwasher caught fire. Lancs firefighters recently attended a kitchen blaze which started after a dishwasher caught fire.
Lancs firefighters recently attended a kitchen blaze which started after a dishwasher caught fire. | LFRS

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Our firefighters recently attended a kitchen fire where they were met with thick black smoke - the cause? A dishwasher had caught fire.

“Thanks to the quick-thinking occupier who dialled 999 straight away, fire crews were able to respond rapidly and contain the fire to the kitchen, preventing it from spreading further.”

Always try to use appliances such as dishwashers, tumble dryers, and washing machines during the day and only when you’re at home and awake. Always try to use appliances such as dishwashers, tumble dryers, and washing machines during the day and only when you’re at home and awake.
Always try to use appliances such as dishwashers, tumble dryers, and washing machines during the day and only when you’re at home and awake. | LFRS

Issuing safety advice to homeowners, they added: “Please remember: Always try to use appliances such as dishwashers, tumble dryers, and washing machines during the day and only when you’re at home and awake.

“If a fire starts while you’re out or asleep, it can become much more dangerous, very quickly.Let’s keep our homes safe.”

