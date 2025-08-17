I love a spa break! 25 of Lancashire's highest rated spas for a late summer or autumn break

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 08:04 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Is there anything better than a spa day? Well, apart from a spa weekend, that is...

Renowned for the relaxing and rejuvenating impact that they can have on the human body, spas are the perfect escape from the daily stresses of modern day life which we all grapple with.

Offering a tranquil environment infused with unique and soothing scents, calming music, and pampering, spas have an innate ability to promote stress relief just by dint of their calming environment.

Add on top of that the fact that treatments like massages, facials, and hydrotherapy can transform eve the most uptight and tightly-wound person into the human embodiment of chilled-out jelly, and it’s easy to see why spas are so popular.

Scientifically, spas can also help ease muscle tension, improve circulation, and lower cortisol levels, aiding in allowing both the body and mind to relax simultaneously. Massages release endorphins and introduce a feeling of wellbeing which can linger for hours.

Spas also create a sense of total renewal, enabling you to leave feeling refreshed and practically like a new person, fostering a far more positive mental state - spa-goers report improved sleep, an enhanced mood, and a more optimistic outlook.

As part of our Love Your series focused on what makes Lancashire special, we’ve compiled a list of some of the county’s best spas based on TripAdvisor and Google Reviews. And so, here are 25 of the very best spas in Lancashire for you to try...

Holme Rd, Burnley BB12 0RT | 4.7 out of 5 (640 Google reviews) | 5 star hotel

1. Crow Wood & Spa Resort

Holme Rd, Burnley BB12 0RT | 4.7 out of 5 (640 Google reviews) | 5 star hotel | Google

Nr. Lancaster, A588, Upper Thurnham LA2 0DT | 4.6 out of 5 (950 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel

2. Thurnham Hall

Nr. Lancaster, A588, Upper Thurnham LA2 0DT | 4.6 out of 5 (950 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel | Nigel Slater Photo: Nigel Slater

48-52 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool FY2 9RP | 4.3 out of 5 (804 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel

3. Doric Hotel

48-52 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool FY2 9RP | 4.3 out of 5 (804 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel | submit Photo: submit

Green Ln, Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4GJ | 4.5 out of 5 (1000 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel

4. Lancaster House

Green Ln, Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4GJ | 4.5 out of 5 (1000 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel | Lancaster House

11-17 South Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1LU | 4.1 out of 5 (716 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel

5. Inn On The Prom Hotel

11-17 South Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1LU | 4.1 out of 5 (716 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel | Google

318-328 Clifton Dr N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2PB | 4.6 out of 5 (482 Google reviews) | 5 star hotel

6. Hy Hotel

318-328 Clifton Dr N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2PB | 4.6 out of 5 (482 Google reviews) | 5 star hotel | Google

