Renowned for the relaxing and rejuvenating impact that they can have on the human body, spas are the perfect escape from the daily stresses of modern day life which we all grapple with.
Offering a tranquil environment infused with unique and soothing scents, calming music, and pampering, spas have an innate ability to promote stress relief just by dint of their calming environment.
Add on top of that the fact that treatments like massages, facials, and hydrotherapy can transform eve the most uptight and tightly-wound person into the human embodiment of chilled-out jelly, and it’s easy to see why spas are so popular.
Scientifically, spas can also help ease muscle tension, improve circulation, and lower cortisol levels, aiding in allowing both the body and mind to relax simultaneously. Massages release endorphins and introduce a feeling of wellbeing which can linger for hours.
Spas also create a sense of total renewal, enabling you to leave feeling refreshed and practically like a new person, fostering a far more positive mental state - spa-goers report improved sleep, an enhanced mood, and a more optimistic outlook.
As part of our Love Your series focused on what makes Lancashire special, we’ve compiled a list of some of the county’s best spas based on TripAdvisor and Google Reviews. And so, here are 25 of the very best spas in Lancashire for you to try...
