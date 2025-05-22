A vital new recovery amenity to help people affected by addiction has officially opened in Blackpool - and one of the support team knows all about the journey they face .

The father-of-three, who is running a support group at the Blackpool Recovery Hub, on Church Street, every Monday, has been on that path himself.

This recovery group leader who runs sessions at Blackpool Recovery Hub has prebiously struggled with addicton issues himself | Third party

The 56 year year old, who works in housing support for Jobs, Friends and Houses, describes himself as having been on a “journey of recovery through treatment” for more than 20 years.

He knows first-hand the many pitfalls and challenges recovering addicts can face.

He said: “When people are in recovery, they can still face hurdles, even when it seems they are doing well.

“If they get a new job, start a relationship, a relationship ends or they are affected by bereavement, that is another thing they need to face.

“The wonderful thing about this new hub is that it is a relaxed, safe place they can just drop into, there aren’t any appointments needed and it is friendly, supportive and really informal.

“If people come to me with issues I can look at what they need and offer them support and if necessary, signpost them to the people who can help them.”

The Blackpool man, who grew up in the town but asked not to be named, says he ended up becoming addicted to drugs after starting to use FlexiLite gas as a recreational substance when he was 14.

This would eventually lead to harder things, including heroin.

He said: “It was a peer thing really, I grew up on a council estate and my friends were all trying things.

“Just after I left school, the Acid House scene was starting and we’d take things like ecstasy and uppers when we went clubbing.

“We’d always want downers afterwards though, to slow things back down – and one time a few of us were offered heroin.

“That was probably the start of things for me. At the time I didn’t realise that I wasn’t the sort of person who could dabble in drugs, I couldn’t just take things socially, even if it was softer things. I just couldn’t stop, I’d take anything I could get my hands on.”

It was only after he went to rehab at the age of 34 that he was able to take a step-by -step path to abstinence. There was no going back, ecase he knew he would be hooked if he used anything substance again.

The official opening of the Blackpool Recovery Hub, on Church Street | Blackpool Council

He says: “I think Blackpool Council need a lot of praise for their efforts to make this hub happen.

“It is not something that has just occurred overnight – it has been a couple of years in the making and it’s absolutely brilliant.

“It’ is located just in the right place too, in an accessible place. I like to think of it as being like a lighthouse, offering people hope.

“Addiction is a place of isolation, hopelessness and despair.

“This hub is a very visible place showing people that recovery is possible and offering real hope.”

This new amenity was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Blackpool Council’s Public Health Department, Blackpool Coastal Housing, Delphi Medical Ltd and Empowerment Charity. It officially opened on Friday 16 May 2025.

It is designed to promote wellbeing, build resilience and support reintegration into the community. It provides a welcoming environment for those continuing, maintaining or committing to beginning their recovery journey.

The Recovery Hub is now offering a wide range of evidence-based programs, peer support, counselling and community outreach initiatives – all aimed at encouraging long-term healing, stability and wellbeing.

Sessions will include:

· SMART therapy – Self Management and Recovery Training

· Skill building, such as ICT courses

· Music, art and other creative activities

· Evening and weekend activities

· Rambling group

· Tea and toast drop-ins, to name a few

The team welcomes anyone interested in learning more about recovery and supporting those on their recovery journey (who must be abstinent or actively seeking abstinence) to drop-in to The Recovery Hub, at 258 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3TE.

To get opening times, session information, or to simply learn more please email [email protected] or [email protected]