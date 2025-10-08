'I don't know where I'd be without it' - how wheelchair rugby saved my life

A local student, Sam Nelson has found confidence and community through wheelchair rugby - an inclusive programme run by the Fylde Rugby Community Foundation.

Sam Nelson is a student at Blackpool Sixth and in Lytham St Annes he has discovered a new lease of life thanks to wheelchair rugby sessions run by the Fylde Rugby Community Foundation.

The programme is supported by Wareing Buildings and J&M Cars and offers free weekly sessions at AKS Lytham St Annes for people of all abilities.

Wheelchair rugby has been transformative for Sam, both physically and mentally. He said: “I’ve lost over 30kg since I’ve started wheelchair rugby.

Sam Nelson - student from Blackpool Sixth. | Fylde rugby club

“My mental health was feeling low in my last year of high school and it provided me with space to have fun, chill out and be sociable, which has helped my mental health return to normal.

“It’s made me more confident to talk to people and even take public transport, like a taxi from college sometimes. I’m a bit less shy than I was. I like the team atmosphere and the people within it.”

“I would definitely recommend it to anyone and I really enjoy it. I enjoy being competitive and improving myself. It’s given me the confidence to go to the gym.”

His mother, who initially attended sessions with him has also seen the positive impact. She said: “Wheelchair rugby has had a huge positive impact on Sam’s physical and mental well-being. It has helped him lose a huge amount of weight and strengthen his core.

“I can’t stress enough how much it’s helped his mental health. His resilience has improved, his mood has lifted and it gives him a place where he feels he belongs.

“Sam enjoys all aspects of wheelchair rugby, from the team atmosphere to the socials. When he first started, he was shy, and I would attend the sessions with him. Now he goes independently and looks forward to both training and the social side.”

Sam’s achievements have also been recognised by Blackpool Sixth. The school praised his dedication and highlighted the wider importance of making sport accessible to everyone.

A spokesperson from Blackpool Sixth said: “We’re so proud of Sam Nelson, one of our students whose journey has been highlighted in a recent Fylde Rugby article.

“While Sam is still exploring his future career path, his aspiration to take wheelchair rugby to the highest level shows how encouragement and opportunity can truly make a difference.”

The Wareing Buildings and J&M Cars Wheelchair Rugby sessions are more than just a sport. Participants benefit from improved physical health, mental well-being, social skills and a strong sense of community.

Sir Bill Beaumont, Caroline Wareing (Wareing Buildings), Jason Gorner (J&M Cars) and participants from The Fylde Rugby Community Foundation Wheelchair Rugby Team.

Sessions are inclusive and open to everyone, regardless of experience, ability or background.

The Fylde Rugby Community Foundation encourages anyone interested to join their free weekly wheelchair rugby sessions at AKS Lytham St Annes. As Sam said: “I would definitely recommend it to anyone.”