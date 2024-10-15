Hundreds gather outside Blackpool Winter Gardens as Britain's Got Talent auditions returns
The Britain’s Got Talent auditions returned to the Winter Gardens this week as the team searched for extraordinary performers to showcase their talents.
Huge queues formed near St John’s Church on Tuesday as audience members and those hoping to grab a ticket arrived, with Blackpool Transport forced to divert buses due to the crowds.
Successful applicants will be invited to perform at the iconic venue in front of a live audience and the judges.
The judging lineup will remain the same with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli all returning for another year.
However, it has been revealed that Bruno has to take a bit of time off which means there is a guest judge.
Boxer and musician KSI will subsequently be handed a golden buzzer on BGT even though he is only set to appear in one episode.
Now in its 18th series, Britain’s Got Talent is the biggest talent show on television, open to performers of all ages and all talents.
Those who take part could be in with a chance of winning a life-changing £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the legendary Royal Variety Performance.
