Huge Spring Dog Market with puppuccinos and treats is on the way to Blackpool - here's all you need to know

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 10:31 BST
Calling all dog lovers - are you ready to pawwwwty...

A huge Spring Dog Market with puppuccinos and treats its way to 16-20 Abingdon and promises to be a fun day out for the four legged family!

The ‘pawsome’ event will be held on Sunday, March 16, from 10am to 5pm.

| Eventbrite

Here’s what to expect:

Puppuccinos, cakes, bakes, panninis and coffee crafted by Fran and the Concrete Coffee team.

Bespoke dog portraits with Happi Place.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Dog market – browse treats, gifts, and goodies from local independent businesses, all for your pup!

There will also be prizes on offer for best-dressed pooches.

The free event is open to all well-behaved pups, dogs, and their human companions.

Come sniff out the fun at Blackpool’s most dog-friendly gathering of the year!

Bars, street food and retail vendors will be open as usual on the day.

Tickets go on sale Saturday by Eventbrite and can be purchased HERE.

