Huge Spring Dog Market with puppuccinos and treats is on the way to Blackpool - here's all you need to know
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A huge Spring Dog Market with puppuccinos and treats its way to 16-20 Abingdon and promises to be a fun day out for the four legged family!
The ‘pawsome’ event will be held on Sunday, March 16, from 10am to 5pm.
Here’s what to expect:
Puppuccinos, cakes, bakes, panninis and coffee crafted by Fran and the Concrete Coffee team.
Bespoke dog portraits with Happi Place.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
There will also be prizes on offer for best-dressed pooches.
The free event is open to all well-behaved pups, dogs, and their human companions.
Come sniff out the fun at Blackpool’s most dog-friendly gathering of the year!
Bars, street food and retail vendors will be open as usual on the day.
Tickets go on sale Saturday by Eventbrite and can be purchased HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.