Huge change announced for World Fireworks Championships at Blackpool

A much-anticipated display from Blackpool’s World Fireworks Championship which was cancelled last Saturday has now been rescheduled - and it will mean a bumper show next weekend.

VisitBlackpool, organisers of World Fireworks Championship Blackpool, have confirmed the new date for the cancelled show from Team India.

The rescheduled performance by Amir Morani Fireworks from India, winners of the 2023 title, will now take place on Friday September 26, creating an unmissable weekend of back-to-back fireworks displays.

A firework display which was cancelled due to adverse weather has now been rescheduled | Third party

The full updated event schedule is as follows:

Friday September 26 – Amir Morani Fireworks representing India, Winner 2023

Saturday September 27– Dance of Fire representing Ukraine, Winner 2019

Saturday October 11 – Orion representing Canada, Winner 2015

The events are all free to access with build-up starting from 7.30pm and displays starting at approximately 8.30pm, with the best viewing areas located along the promenade between Central Pier and North Pier.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: "While we were disappointed to cancel the first event due to the lightning storm, public safety is always our top priority.

“We are delighted to announce a new date for Team India’s display – and with two firework displays in one weekend, and so many attractions on offer, it is the perfect excuse to make a weekend of it in Blackpool.

“We look forward to welcoming audiences to what promises to be a spectacular series of displays along our famous seafront.”