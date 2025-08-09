Crowds are expected to flock to Lancashire this weekend as the spectacular Blackpool Air Show returns - and the weather is looking promising.

The free two-day event, featuring the world-famous Red Arrows, takes place on Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10, with dazzling aerial displays over the iconic seafront.

It follows a week of unsettled conditions, with Storm Floris bringing strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK.

But forecasters say the weekend should bring sunnier skies for much of England and Wales.

Weekend outlook

Saturday is set to be largely fine with sunny spells, though northern areas - particularly northwest Scotland - may see some rain.

Sunday looks similar, but a weather front moving in from the west will bring rain to Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and possibly northern England by the evening.

From Sunday, temperatures are expected to climb across southern parts of the UK as the remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter draw warm air up from the southwest.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “We’re confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday.

“However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south.”

Lancashire's hour-by-hour forecast:

Saturday, August 9

Midnight - Cloudy - <5% chance of rain - 17C

1am - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 17C

2am - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 16C

3am - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 16C

4am - Partly cloudy night - 10% chance of rain - 16C

5am - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 16C

6am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 15C

7am - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 15C

8am - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 16C

9am - Cloudy - <5% chance of rain - 17C

10am - Overcast - 20% chance of rain - 17C

11am - Cloudy - 20% chance of rain - 17C

Midday - Overcast - 20% chance of rain - 17C

1pm - Cloudy - 10% chance of rain - 17C

2pm - Cloudy - 10% chance of rain - 18C

3pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 18C

4pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C

5pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C

6pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C

7pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C

8pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C

9pm - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 17C

10pm - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 17C

11pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 17C

Forecasters say the weekend should bring sunnier skies for much of England and Wales | National World Resell

Sunday, August 10

Midnight - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 16C

1am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 16C

4am - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 15C

7am - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 15C

10am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 17C

1pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C

4pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 18C

7pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 18C

10pm - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 17C