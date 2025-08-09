Hour-by-hour Lancashire weather forecast as skies come alive this weekend for Blackpool Air Show
The free two-day event, featuring the world-famous Red Arrows, takes place on Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10, with dazzling aerial displays over the iconic seafront.
It follows a week of unsettled conditions, with Storm Floris bringing strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK.
But forecasters say the weekend should bring sunnier skies for much of England and Wales.
Weekend outlook
Saturday is set to be largely fine with sunny spells, though northern areas - particularly northwest Scotland - may see some rain.
Sunday looks similar, but a weather front moving in from the west will bring rain to Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and possibly northern England by the evening.
From Sunday, temperatures are expected to climb across southern parts of the UK as the remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter draw warm air up from the southwest.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “We’re confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday.
“However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south.”
Lancashire's hour-by-hour forecast:
Saturday, August 9
Midnight - Cloudy - <5% chance of rain - 17C
1am - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 17C
2am - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 16C
3am - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 16C
4am - Partly cloudy night - 10% chance of rain - 16C
5am - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 16C
6am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 15C
7am - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 15C
8am - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 16C
9am - Cloudy - <5% chance of rain - 17C
10am - Overcast - 20% chance of rain - 17C
11am - Cloudy - 20% chance of rain - 17C
Midday - Overcast - 20% chance of rain - 17C
1pm - Cloudy - 10% chance of rain - 17C
2pm - Cloudy - 10% chance of rain - 18C
3pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 18C
4pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C
5pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C
6pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C
7pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C
8pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C
9pm - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 17C
10pm - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 17C
11pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 17C
Sunday, August 10
Midnight - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 16C
1am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 16C
4am - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 15C
7am - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 15C
10am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 17C
1pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 18C
4pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 18C
7pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 18C
10pm - Partly cloudy night - <5% chance of rain - 17C
