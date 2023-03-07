Police were called after a horse was spotted running loose on the tram tracks near North Pier at around 10.47am on Monday (March 6).

Footage from the scene – taken by The Three Mouseketeers UK – shows the runaway horse trotting onto the Promenade from Cocker Square.

Surprised motorists can be seen quickly manoeuvring out of its way as it runs onto the tram tracks next to the Metropole Hotel.

A horse broke loose before running amok on Blackpool Promenade (Credit: The Three Mouseketeers UK)

A police car then arrives on the scene before following the horse as it makes its way along the promenade, amusing nearby passers-by.

“If anybody’s lost a horse he was last seen cantering down Dixon Road heading towards North Shore,” one person wrote on social media.

Another resident added: “It was chasing my car down Church Street, Topping Street then Deansgate.

Police brought the horse under control near Central Pier (Credit: The Three Mouseketeers UK)

“Rapid it was.”

Officers confirmed the horse was “brought under control a few minutes later near to Central Pier”.

Found a healthy stray horse

If you find a healthy-looking stray horse:

- Check with local liveries, farms, riding schools and vets. English, Welsh and Scottish law requires that all horses must be passported and microchipped.

- Contact your local authority or the police for further advice. If a horse has a freeze mark, you can contact Premier Equimark for advice.

- In England if you think the horse has been abandoned on private land, legally you must inform your local police force.