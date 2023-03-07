Horse runs amok on Blackpool Promenade after breaking loose
Footage captures the moment a loose horse surprised motorists as it ran amok along Blackpool Promenade.
Police were called after a horse was spotted running loose on the tram tracks near North Pier at around 10.47am on Monday (March 6).
Footage from the scene – taken by The Three Mouseketeers UK – shows the runaway horse trotting onto the Promenade from Cocker Square.
Surprised motorists can be seen quickly manoeuvring out of its way as it runs onto the tram tracks next to the Metropole Hotel.
A police car then arrives on the scene before following the horse as it makes its way along the promenade, amusing nearby passers-by.
“If anybody’s lost a horse he was last seen cantering down Dixon Road heading towards North Shore,” one person wrote on social media.
Another resident added: “It was chasing my car down Church Street, Topping Street then Deansgate.
“Rapid it was.”
Officers confirmed the horse was “brought under control a few minutes later near to Central Pier”.