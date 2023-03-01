Military helicopters to fly low and without lights over Lancashire

The night flights are believed to be for military training purposes and appear to be operated by British Special Forces unit the SAS (Special Air Service).

The blue and white choppers are expected to be the Eurocopter Dauphins – nicknamed ‘Blue Thunder’ – which come under the command of the Joint Special Forces Aviation Wing.

The twin-engine helicopters built by Airbus are usually manned by one or two pilots and can carry up to 12 troops.

The SAS helicopter, known as Blue Thunder, will be carrying out training missions across Lancashire between Monday, March 6 and Thursday, March 9

Airports and flight personnel have been notified via a NOTAMS (a notice to aviation authorities alerting pilots to potential hazards along a flight route).

Flights will take place within a two nautical mile radius of Blackpool and Poulton, and airfields in Warton and Samlesbury, with a max height of 3,400ft.

According to the NOTAMS, the flight notice was issued by the Ministry of Defence from its Stirling Lines SAS base in Credenhill, Herefordshire.

When will they be in the skies over Lancashire?

The Eurocopter AS365 Dauphin II - nicknamed 'Blue Thunder' - belongs to the Joint Special Forces Aviation Wing. Picture by Mark Harkin

The helicopters will fly low and without lights at any times between 10am and 11pm from Monday, March 6 to Thursday, March 9.

As well as Blackpool, Poulton, Warton and Samlesbury, training flights will also take place over Euxton, Clitheroe and Bury.

In general, special operations helicopters maintain a low profile and usually avoid daylight exercises where they might wind up in a viral social media video.

But in the early hours of March 15, 2022, an SAS ‘Blue Thunder’ helicopter without lights was filmed circling above Bury in complete darkness.

The SAS chopper seen flying without lights over Bury as part of training operations in March 2022. Picture by Mark Stevenson

Troops were seen abseiling down to a rooftop – believed to be the firefighter training facility in Hinds Lane, owned by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

The military training exercise is known as ‘fast-roping’ and sees troops land from a significant height where a helicopter cannot touch down. Soldiers hold onto a cable with gloved hands and lower themselves down to the ground or a building below.

Other training might include ‘touch-and-go’ where pilots come in to land but take off again without coming to a stop.