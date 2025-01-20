Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An adorable jumper wearing German Shepherd cross puppy is on the lookout for his forever home.

Lancashire’s Homeless Hounds are trying to find 12 week old Louie a family.

Louie is a German Shepherd cross Malinois and one of six that were dumped in the road.

Homeless Hounds is looking to find adorable jumper wearing German Shepherd cross puppy Louie a home. | Homeless Hounds

He is described as a ‘typical puppy who’s jumps up a lot and want to grab things and play’.

A spokesperson for Homeless Hounds said: “He’s very sweet and loves to be with you and have cuddles.

“He’s learnt to sit and will come when called. He’s obsessed with food so this helps with training.

“He’s currently living with 3 other dogs who he gets on with no problems.”

Louie is a German Shepherd cross Malinois and one of six that were dumped in the road. | Homeless Hounds

They added: “House training is a work in progress. He has improved since he came into foster but he is still having a few accidents.

“He sleeps in a crate at night and will settle after a few minutes of being in it . We think a home with another dog would be great for him so he can continue gaining more confidence.”

He needs an active home, experienced dog owners and someone who can keep his mind busy.

If you think Louie could be the missing part of your family please complete an application form on the website at HERE.