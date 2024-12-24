Home Bargains gives its staff three days off for Christmas - here's a list of other stores' opening times
The popular discount retailer will close all its branches on Christmas Day (December 25), Boxing Day (December 26), and New Year's Day (January 1) to allow staff to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones.
It will also close at the earlier time of 5pm on Christmas Eve to enable colleagues to spend time with their friends and families.
A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “We know how hard all our colleagues have worked throughout the year.
“Being a family-run business, we recognise the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones.
“Therefore, we feel it is only right to support our valued store teams by giving them extended time off around Christmas and New Year.”
Other Lancashire stores’ opening hours are as follows:
Aldi
Christmas Day - Closed.
Boxing Day - Closed.
Normal service resumes Friday, December 27 - 8am - 8pm.
New Year’s Day - Closed.
B&M
Christmas Day - Closed.
Boxing Day - 8am - 6pm.
Lidl
Christmas Day - Closed.
Boxing Day - Closed.
Friday, December 27 - 8am - 10pm.
Sainsbury’s
Christmas Day - Closed.
Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm.
Tesco
Christmas Day - Closed.
Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm.
