Home Bargains gives its staff three days off for Christmas - here's a list of other stores' opening times

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:14 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 11:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Home Bargains staff have been rewarded for all their hard work in 2024 and will receive three extra days off during the festive period.

The popular discount retailer will close all its branches on Christmas Day (December 25), Boxing Day (December 26), and New Year's Day (January 1) to allow staff to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones.

John-Paul Berrett

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will also close at the earlier time of 5pm on Christmas Eve to enable colleagues to spend time with their friends and families.

Home Bargains staff have received an early Christmas present with news of three extra days off over the festive period.Home Bargains staff have received an early Christmas present with news of three extra days off over the festive period.
Home Bargains staff have received an early Christmas present with news of three extra days off over the festive period. | UGC

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “We know how hard all our colleagues have worked throughout the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Being a family-run business, we recognise the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones.

“Therefore, we feel it is only right to support our valued store teams by giving them extended time off around Christmas and New Year.”

Sarah Cliffe

Other Lancashire stores’ opening hours are as follows:

Aldi will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.Aldi will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
Aldi will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. | Rachel Atkins

Aldi

Christmas Day - Closed.

Boxing Day - Closed.

Normal service resumes Friday, December 27 - 8am - 8pm.

New Year’s Day - Closed.

B&M

Christmas Day - Closed.

Boxing Day - 8am - 6pm.

Lidl

Christmas Day - Closed.

Boxing Day - Closed.

Friday, December 27 - 8am - 10pm.

Sainsbury’s

Christmas Day - Closed.

Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm.

Tesco

Christmas Day - Closed.

Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm.

It’s a good idea however to have a look on the store’s website store locator for opening times.

Related topics:Home BargainsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice