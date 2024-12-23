Meet 9 adorable RSPCA dogs and cats in need of loving homes this Christmas

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:03 GMT
Christmas is a time of celebration and love so why not transform an animals’ life by giving them just that.

There are many animals currently at the RSPCA Preston and District waiting to be adopted and meet their forever family.

Take a look at nine adorable cats and dogs in need of loving homes this Christmas including Humbug and Moose.

Remember – a pet is for life and not just for Christmas though!

If you are interested in giving any of them a home you information on how to do so can be found on the RSPCA website HERE.

These are some of the many adorable cats and dogs ready to be adopted at the RSPCA Preston and District Branch.

1. RSPCA dogs and cats ready to be adopted

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Virgil is approximately two years of age who staff have fallen in love withfor his cheeky little personality. He loves his food and fluffy toys and would suit an adult only home with an experienced dog owner and female dogs.

2. Virgil

Say hello to lovely black and white domestic short hair Humbug. At eight years old this gorgeous girl is looking for her forever home to enjoy her retirement in. . She will head bop you for a fuss and a stroke, and will even push herself against the brush whilst being groomed. Humbug could live with cat savvy children aged 11 and over.

3. Humbug

Moose is a two-year-old friendly Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. He loves any food put in front of him and learns new tricks and commands quite fast. He is looking for an active family with no other pets and children 16 and over who are going to keep him mentally and physically stimulated as he is very clever.

4. Moose

Creed is an energetic one-year old Lurcher who loves to explore and stretch his legs whenever and wherever he goes. Currently its recommended that Creed is the only dog in the home to avoid any conflict between other dogs and that he goes into a home with children ages secondary school age and above to help avoid any risk of bumping and barging into smaller children when he its letting out his energy!

5. Creed

Chestnut is an adorable two-year-old Domestic Shorthair who arrived at the RSPCA after her owner unfortunately passed away. She loves good head rubs and back tickles and would suit cat savvy children of secondary school age and no other animals.

6. Chesnut

