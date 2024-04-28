Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A girl who has claimed she was bullied out of her job for being too pretty has sparked a heated debate between readers.

An investigation has been launched at Home Bargains in Blackpool after a young woman claims she was bullied out of her job because she was “the young pretty girl”.

The woman, who The Gazette has chosen not to name, took to social media to share how she “has been to hell and back” working at the Talbot Road store in the resort.

In the post, the woman claimed she was publicly humiliated, talked about, mocked about her mental health and personal life all because she was ‘the “young pretty girl”.

She went on to say she felt she had no option but to quit her job at the store.

While some readers were on the girl’s side, others said there is two sides to every story.

Michelle Houghton-Mort said: “Nothing new, if your face doesn't fit with the clique, they try anyway to get you out.

“Sometimes you need to stand your ground, it annoys them, other times, get out for your own sanity. Depends which type of person you are. Good luck to her in the future.”

Lynn Cole added: “Surely work colleagues wouldn't bully someone for being young and pretty would they?

“You're all at work for the same reasons to earn a living - be kind it's nice to be nice.” Mike Basset called it ‘Disgusting behaviour’. However Steve Hilton said: “Not enough information in the article. However She says "she was the young pretty" one "she goes to work to make money not friends" "and she certainly doesn't remember getting ready for work to impress you". That sounds like a person with a bad attitude to me.”

A sceptical Terry Rostam added: “There is always 3 sides to a story, the girl’s side, their side, and the truth”, while Simon Tyler added, “typical Facebook attention seeker”.

The girl in question has since started a new job.