Bosses at Blackpool Tower Circus said an acrobat had a ‘minor fall’ while performing in front of a full house.

Yesterday shortly after 5pm, the crowd was evacuated mid show so paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service could treat the performer.

Audience members looked on in horror as the acrobat fell during the 'Wheel of Faith'.

The incident did not happen on the Wheel of Death as has been widely reported.

Merlin said the acrobat is ‘recovering well and being treated for a minor injury to his wrist.’.

A spokesman for Blackpool Tower Circus said: “We can confirm that a member of the Blackpool Tower Circus team had a minor fall whilst performing [a rehearsed manoeuvre].

Wheel of Faith at Blackpool Tower Circus

“Our medical team responded quickly with our well-established emergency procedures and supported the performer until the Emergency Services arrived.

“We are pleased to confirm the performer is recovering well and being treated for a minor injury to his wrist.

“The safety and well-being of our performers is of the highest importance.”

Tower bosses said their safety and first aid teams are highly trained and responded quickly and well to the incident.

A spokesman added: “We have rigorous safety protocols in place, and the performer was executing a rehearsed move under planned conditions.

“Our safety and First Aid teams are highly trained and responded quickly and well to the incident.

“In response to the incident, as a precautionary measure, all guests were kindly asked to exit the venue to allow Emergency Services to promptly address the situation.

“As a token of appreciation for their understanding and cooperation during this unexpected interruption, guests who were present at the time of the incident have been provided with complimentary tickets for a future performance.

“A review of the act will now take place as standard safety procedures.

“The Blackpool Tower Circus performances will open as usual today.