Historic World War II era glass Coca Cola bottle dating back to 1943 found in Chorley by firefighters
The historic bottle was discovered at Lancashire Fire & Rescue’s service training centre in Chorley during renovations of a 1940s fountain. Maintenance support team member Joe Fannon found the extremely well-preserved relic, which hints at the area’s fascinated military past.
With the drink having likely been enjoyed some 80 years ago, the bottle was made by Universal Glass Bottlers in Castleford, West Yorkshire, back in 1943. Its age can be determined due to the markings and the fact that the glass lacks its characteristic green tint owing to the fact that copper was omitted from the manufacturing process during the war.
During the Second World War, tens of thousands of American troops passed through Washington Hall in Chorley, either at the start of their duty or happily on their way back stateside. The beverage was likely served from the American Red Cross’ ‘Aeroclub’ located nearby and set up to cater to American airmen and ground crew.
Due to rationing, British civilians were unlikely to get their hands on such luxuries in 1943.
