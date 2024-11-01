Historic Lifeboat Inn in Blackpool was 'in danger of collapse' and now needs a whole new frontage to save it
Restorers discovered the alarming situation at The Lifeboat Inn on Foxhall Road after work began to repair the building earlier this year.
Planning permission was already in place for the renovation, but Blackpool Council then agreed emergency work could be carried out to demolish and reinstate a new wall after it was discovered pebbles from the beach had previously been used to patch up the original frontage.
The restoration must include replacement of the pub's original features including doors, sash windows and reinstatement of corinthian capitals and replacement of decorative architectural details.
Plans for the scheme have now been formally approved, with a council planning report saying the damage had been covered up by plaster and was partly due to the building's exposed location near the seafront.
The report adds: "The wall construction was somewhat unusual in that it was made up of brick and what appear to be large pebbles/stones (probably taken from the beach) and ‘patched’ together behind a rendered surface.
"The ‘quirky’ angles of the windows and doors did add to the building'scharm, but were indicative of structural failures."
Star Pubs and Bars Ltd, which owns the pub, applied for updated planning permission after work uncovered issues including rotten timbers and loose masonry, warning "the wall is at risk of partial or full collapse."
It has previously described its investment in the building as "significant" as well as "essential for the long-term protection and use of the building."
Originally called the Wylies Hotel, the Lifeboat Inn is believed to have been used as a meeting place for the local men who manned the lifeboats in Blackpool. It dates back to the mid-19th century and is locally listed.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The planning report says while the loss of the original fabric of the building is unfortunate, it is the only way to preserve the pub.
It says: "This public house is one of the oldest in Blackpool and is used by locals and tourists alike. Securing the future of this building would have multiple social, environmental and economic benefits."