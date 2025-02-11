Here is why Blackpool council tenants are facing a further rent increase

Council tenants are facing another rent increase from April with a 2.7 per cent rise being recommended for approval.

However the rise - set to be imposed by Blackpool Council - is lower than last year when rents went up by 7.7 per cent.

New homes at Grange Park | Blackpool Council

Currently the average weekly rent charged in Blackpool for council properties is £84 for general rent properties and £113 for affordable rent properties, which is the ninth lowest in the country and 22 per cent below the national average.

Members of the Labour run council's executive approved the recommended increase after hearing the money would go towards reinvesting in properties including to make them more energy efficient.

Despite rises in previous years, rent collections levels remain good with financial advice on offer to anyone who is struggling to pay. Around 70 per cent of tenants are on benefits which support housing costs.

A report to the executive says "despite the pressures of the last few years overall rent collection rates have remained high as a result of the balanced approach".

This is not just collection of rent "but also the support given to tenants to maximise their income with financial advisors working as part of the rents team and a separate project assisting the long term unemployed back into the labour market."

In recent years the council has invested in housing stock including the construction of 131 houses at Grange Park, and 81 apartments at Troutbeck Crescent at Mereside.

The 2.7 per cent proposed increase will now go before full council for final approval. Previously the Conservative group on the council has opposed rent rises saying even a small increase is tough for tenants trying to make ends meet.