The best thing about Blackpool's Mereside and Grange Park estates is everyone knows and looks after each other - that was the true sentiment of the people who live there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all know Blackpool is a uniquely special place and the most extraordinary thing about it is the people who live here.

This is not only our view but was also the view of those who live or have lived on Blackpool’s two biggest housing estates Grange Park and Mereside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years both estates have come under scrutiny and criticism.

But what is also evident is the real sense of community and togetherness the residents’ on the estates experience.

Mike Hodkin, used to live on Mereside, said: “It was great back in the day, we all looked after each other, everyone knew each other, it was you lot against the world!

“Teachers made a thing out of it when they said don’t put Mereside on job applications put Little Marton! I’m proud to of come from Mereside, I had a great childhood there, had great friends there, would never change it and it definitely prepared you for the idiots you met later on in life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Langdale Pl, Mereside, Blackpool FY4 4TR | Google Maps

Mereside is the largest council estate in Blackpool and was built in 1948.

The Gazette asked readers what makes Mereside and grange Park great places to live.

Ian Stanworth said: “They're far enough away from the town centre. Mereside is great, I've lived here for a long time. There's more greenery in Mereside and Grange Park than anywhere else near the town centre.”

Luke Facciolo said: “The property sizes are great and my neighbours are great. I’ve lived here for 9 years without any major problemsI do wish the council kept the job opportunities for locals instead of knocking down all the business premises on the estate and replacing them with housing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travis Christian Hilton said: “Proper old school communities of families who have lived in the same houses for generations due to secure tenancies being passed down & right to buy schemes. In my experience Blackpool borough council respects these traditionsI personally wouldn’tleave Mereside if I won the national lottery tomorrow.”

An aerial view of the development on Grange Park | Blackpool Council

Grange Park has two primary schools, Boundary Primary School on Dinmore Avenue and Christ the King Catholic Academy on Adstone Avenue.

Mia Alexis Warren said: “Growing up on Mereside was brill back in the day! All my friends living round the corner, playing on the parks, the youth club, the parades, carnivals.The play scheme on Grange park in the summer holidays was amazing!”

Grange Park has seen significant investments in recent years including a £20m investment in new council houses which has transformed part of the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work began in May 2022 on two sites at Dinmore Avenue and Chepstow Road to build 96 houses, seven bungalows and 30 sheltered apartments along with open spaces, a children’s playground and improved pedestrian and cycle access.

New homes range from one to six bedrooms in size, and mean the council has built more than 400 social homes in Blackpool since 2018.

But not all opinions offered rave reviews.

Charlie P said: “Grange was a great place to grow up until the 1980s when the council started alternating between it and Mereside as a place to put all the troublesome cases and then the drug addicts. It's the same on any estate of social housing in deprived areas. There will always be plusses and minuses. I'm sure both are still better options than the mainly privately rented areas in Blackpool.”