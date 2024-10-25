Here is how £1.7m will help people in Blackpool struggling to pay their bills this winter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The biggest chunk of the cash will continue to be directed at families, with £800,000 being used to extend free school meals into the school holidays.
The total award for Blackpool is £1.745m to cover the six months from October to the end of March next year.
The fund was due to end in September, but the government agreed to extend it after warnings from councils including Blackpool the loss of the payments would place families in hardship over the winter.
Around 12,500 families in Blackpool have received support from previous rounds of Household Support Fund spending.
Speaking in September, Coun Jo Farrell, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing on Blackpool Council, had pledged support for pensioners.
She said: "We have used previous rounds of Household Support Fund to support residents, including our pensioners with their energy costs and we will do the same again.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
"This includes those who may be impacted by the winter fuel allowance. We know that some residents may be concerned about additional costs over the winter, and we will continue to help those that are most vulnerable when we can."
The funding includes
- Extension to free school meals - £800,000 - Eligible families will receive vouchers distributed by schools. Vouchers will be issued at the rate of £15 per week for each child entitled to free school meals.
- Pensioner support scheme - £300,000 - An application based support scheme will be developed for pensioners who may be in hardship due to the loss of the winter fuel supplement with further details to be revealed.
- Care leavers - £45,000 - Vouchers will be provided for the council’s care leavers primarily to help with the increased cost of food and public transport.
- Other council schemes - £40,000 - Targeted support for residents via social care, family hubs etc for those struggling with the cost of food etc.
- Discretionary support scheme - £200,000 - Application based for residents facing hardship with energy bills, food etc. Residents will be able to apply for a payment to help with their power and water utility bills.
- Voluntary Sector Schemes -£280,000 - Voluntary sector partners will be invited to submit funding applications for projects to support vulnerable residents such as warm hubs.
- Contingency and administration expenses - £80,000
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.