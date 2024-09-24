Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Tories have accused Labour of letting vulnerable pensioners in the town down after councillors refused to back calls for the council to challenge the Government's decision to cut back the Winter Fuel Allowance.

Conservative group leader Coun Paul Galley had sought support for a notice of motion asking the council to write to Chancellor Rachel Reeves urging a review of the policy.

The changes mean only pensioners eligible for pension credit will get the allowance, worth up to £300, with figures from the DWP showing around 21,000 pensioners in Blackpool will now miss out.

Coun Paul Galley

Coun Galley submitted a motion to full council asking for a vote to condemn the removal of the allowance. But it was rejected by the ruling Labour group who instead voted in favour of an amendment put forward by council leader Coun Lynn Williams.

She said her group understood the need to ensure vulnerable pensioners did not suffer from fuel poverty, but instead urged them to sign up for pension credit and said the council had set out support for this.

Coun Galley told full council removal of the allowance was 'cruel' while Coun Michele Scott warned it was a "heartless decision" which would "have a detrimental impact on our community".

Coun Gerard Walsh said the 22-page application form for pension credit was not accessible to many people who did not have internet, while Coun Julie Sloman asked if the DWP could cope with the additional applications.

However Coun Williams said the allowance was "poorly targeted in terms of getting support to those in need". She added: "Handing over money to the likes of Rod Steward and Tony Blair makes no sense when the country is struggling."

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council

But she said she knew people were struggling which was why the council had written to pensioners about the support available to help them apply for pension credit, while help would also be available from the Household Support Fund which has been extended.

Speaking outside the meeting Coun Galley said: "I am appalled the Labour Government have targeted over 80 per cent of Blackpool's pensioners with this economic illiterate measure.

"I've spoken to lots of pensioners who are scared about it and the potential for even more cuts on single person council tax discount and rumours of even the free bus pass being removed. "

Advice and support can be accessed via a dedicated Cost of Living telephone helpline 0800 175 3379 or the dedicated cost of living page on the Blackpool Council website.