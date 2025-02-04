A Blackpool man is calling on the public for help in saving his dog’s life.

Wade Currin’s two-year-old Frug (Frenchie x Pug mix) Billie needs spinal surgery after he was suddenly left paralysed in his rear legs due to degenerative disc disease.

After an MRI scan, it was determined that he has three inflamed discs in his spine. Billie now faces spinal surgery, with a 60 per cent chance of full recovery, followed by months of rehabilitation, including relearning to walk and control his bladder.

Desperate and heartbroken, Wade has now set up a GoFundMe to help raise the much needed funds for his best friend’s surgery which will cost around £8,000.

The funds raised will cover the MRI scan, surgery, and ongoing care, including overnight support.

Wade, who works multiple jobs to support his dog, needs help with the financial burden to focus on Billie's recovery.

He said: “Billie is the friendliest and most adventurous dog you could ever know. He’s my absolute world and best mate.

“Recently he began losing momentum in his rear legs, after a couple of trips to the vets, Billie was taken to see a specialist for Degenerative Myelopathy as he had become completely paralysed throughout his lower half in the space of a day.”

The MRI scan will cost around £3,500 with surgery estimated at £4,000 as well as additional costs for overnight care.

Wade added: “I work full time and already have a second job for the evenings to try earn the funds for this however he needs full time care in order to recover so please, any donation in order for me to pay for the MRI and surgery and free me to look after my boy will be so gratefully appreciated.

“Billie absolutely loves running on the beach, playing with his dog friends and swimming, he’s so energetic and needs to recover to get back to his old self which he can’t do without the use of his rear legs.

“It breaks my heart to see him in pain and having to go through this, especially so young, I just want to give him the best little life possible.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation to Billie’s spinal surgery should click HERE.