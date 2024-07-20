Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public have been sharing messages of support and love to the couple who were tragically killed in a Blackpool house fire.

After a GoFundMe page was set for Danielle Bamber, 24 and Joshua Pearson, 28, following the couple’s deaths in a house fire recently, donors have been offering their condolences and words of love.

“Heartbreaking... Hope the little ones get well soon, I’m so sorry for your losses, sending all my love xxx” wrote Dawn Casson. Alison Ellis commented: “Too young to be gone. Let's hope the little ones pull through!! Heartbreaking and I will donate more when I get paid next week!!”

Fire crews were called to Peter Street in Blackpool at 2.39am on Wednesday morning after a blaze broke out at the home where Josh and Danielle lived with their two boys - Oscar, 6, and their 18-month-old baby Lorenzo.

Tragically, Danielle died at the scene and Josh was later pronounced dead at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Six-year-old Oscar was taken to hospital but thankfully did not suffer serious injuries, but his little brother Lorenzo remains in a serious condition.

The couple’s families issued a statement saying they were ‘devastated’ as police continued to investigate the cause of the fire.

Alison Holden wrote on Facebook: “Heartbreaking hope the two children are better soon, donated.”

Siobhan Stacey wrote: “In my thoughts and prayers.”

Christina Ann wrote: “Poor little family. So heart breaking. Sending love to all the family.”