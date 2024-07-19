GoFundMe launched for couple killed in tragic Blackpool house fire
Fire crews were called to Peter Street in Blackpool at 2.39am on Wednesday morning after a blaze broke out at the home where Josh and Danielle lived with their two boys - Oscar, 6, and their 18-month-old baby Lorenzo.
Tragically, Danielle died at the scene and Josh was later pronounced dead at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Six-year-old Oscar was taken to hospital but thankfully did not suffer serious injuries, but his little brother Lorenzo remains in a serious condition.
Yesterday the couple’s families issued a statement saying they were ‘devastated’ as police continued to investigate the cause of the fire.
Danielle’s friend Codie Lee has since launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the family. She said the funds will go towards funeral costs and to support the couple’s boys “who have lost everything in the fire”.
She said: “Their two precious boys have been left without parents and both are in hospital - one in a coma, very unwell, and the other unwell.
“Their little boys have also been left with nothing due to losing everything in the house fire, no clothes, toys or anything. Any little fund will make a difference.
“Please help me give these the best send off possible and make it a little easier for their families, and help raise some funds for their little lads.”
Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for information and anyone who can help should call 101 or report it via the Lancashire Police website. Quote log 97 of 17th July 2024.
