Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A GoFundMe has been set up by a friend of Danielle Bamber, 24 and Joshua Pearson, 28, after the couple were killed in a tragic house fire this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to Peter Street in Blackpool at 2.39am on Wednesday morning after a blaze broke out at the home where Josh and Danielle lived with their two boys - Oscar, 6, and their 18-month-old baby Lorenzo.

Tragically, Danielle died at the scene and Josh was later pronounced dead at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtesy Codie Lee / SWNS

Six-year-old Oscar was taken to hospital but thankfully did not suffer serious injuries, but his little brother Lorenzo remains in a serious condition.

Yesterday the couple’s families issued a statement saying they were ‘devastated’ as police continued to investigate the cause of the fire.

Danielle’s friend Codie Lee has since launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the family. She said the funds will go towards funeral costs and to support the couple’s boys “who have lost everything in the fire”.

Dave Nelson

She said: “Their two precious boys have been left without parents and both are in hospital - one in a coma, very unwell, and the other unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their little boys have also been left with nothing due to losing everything in the house fire, no clothes, toys or anything. Any little fund will make a difference.

“Please help me give these the best send off possible and make it a little easier for their families, and help raise some funds for their little lads.”

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for information and anyone who can help should call 101 or report it via the Lancashire Police website. Quote log 97 of 17th July 2024.