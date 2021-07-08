Hazardous materials unit called after 'mixture of chemicals' found in Blackpool hotel gym

Firefighters from Blackpool Bispham and Fleetwood - as well as the hazardous materials unit from South Shore - were called to the hotel on Queen's Promenade shortly before 4pm yesterday (July 7).

The fire service did not say what chemicals were found when asked by the Gazette, but did state "no evacuation of the building was necessary".

Two firefighters wearing gas tight suits and a team equipped with breathing apparatus used a mini ejector pump and decontamination equipment to make the scene safe.

Three fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and Fleetwood - as well as a hazardous materials unit from South Shore - attended the incident. (Photo by Kayleigh Armer)

No injuries were reported.

Crews were in attendance for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

Britannia Hotels, which owns Norbreck Castle, has been approached for comment.

