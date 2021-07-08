Layton stabbings: Blackpool teenager arrested and five people taken to hospital after armed street fight near Layton Institute

Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight following reports of a violent brawl close to the venue, where a wedding reception had been held earlier that night.

A knife and other weapons were reportedly used in the fight and four men and a woman were taken to hospital with injuries.

Lancashire Police said some of those injured in the attack had been slashed with a knife, but none of them had been seriously wounded.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after five people were injured in an armed street fight near the Layton Institute in Westcliffe Drive, Layton on Tuesday (July 6)

The force said one of the injured men has suffered a serious head injury and remains in hospital where his condition is described as stable.

One teenager, aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been released under investigation.

Police are now appealing for anyone who might have witnessed the fight to come forward with information.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses following reports of a disturbance in Westcliffe Drive.

"Officers were called shortly after midnight on Tuesday (July 6) following reports that a group of people had been seen fighting close to The Layton Institute and Social Club.

"There were also reports of weapons being used.

"Four men and a woman sustained injuries in the incident. All were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, some of which were consistent with a blade.

"One man, with head injuries, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"A 19-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon and released under investigation pending further enquiries."

DC Cherie Hall of Blackpool CID added: "It is believed that this disturbance will have been witnessed by various members of the public and we are appealing for anyone with information or media footage of this incident to come forward and assist officers in establishing the events that unfolded."

The Layton Institute said the fight did not take place on its premises but happened in nearby Onslow Road after the wedding had finished and the venue had closed for the night.

But the club said it is aware of the incident and is helping police with their investigation.

A spokesman for the Layton Institute said: "There was a wedding on at Layton Institute on Monday night however there were no incidents and the staff locked up and left shortly after midnight without issue.

"But we are aware there was an altercation later that night in Onslow Road between a group of youths unknown to the club and we are assisting the police with their enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0031 of July 6.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

