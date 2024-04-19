Happy Hounds Breakfast Club opens at Lancashire farm
A monthly breakfast gathering for dog lovers and their furry companions has been launched at a Lancashire farm.
In a move to diversify their offering, a Lancashire Rescue and Rehoming Centre for horses has launched the Happy Hounds Breakfast Club.
World Horse Welfare is inviting local dog owners to join them on the first Sunday of every month from 10.30am to 1pm at their Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre, near Blackpool.
For just £5 per ticket, attendees can enjoy a refreshing walk along the farm tracks followed by a spirited off-lead play session in their outdoor riding school.
The event has been designed to provide a perfect opportunity for visitors to exercise their dogs and socialise with fellow dog owners.
Suitable for the whole family, each ticket includes a guided walk, a doggy play session , a hot drink in the cafe, and treats for all the visiting canines.
Zoe Clifford, Senior Centres Promotion Officer based at Penny Farm said: “After their walk, our onsite coffee shop will offer breakfast barms, cakes and a variety of snacks for purchase, allowing visitors to enjoy a hearty meal while their dog relaxes.
“We look forward to welcoming new guests as well as long-time supporters to our Happy Hounds Breakfast Club!”
Tickets can be secured by clicking HERE.
