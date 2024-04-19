"She loves the Adidas t-shirts!" Meet Lady Puddington, the cat who lives at Sports Direct

“Mate, is that...a cat?”...folks, meet Lady Puddington, the Adidas-loving cat who lives at Sports Direct.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Apr 2024, 14:24 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 14:33 BST
It’s not something you would usually expect when you’re out shopping for a new pair of trackies at Sports Direct.

But Lady Puddington has practically moved into the store at Fleetwood’s Affinity shopping outlet where she spends most of her days napping and flirting with customers.

Lady Puddington snoozing in her home from home at Sports Direct in Fleetwood's Affinity shopping outlet. Pic credit: Kye CudlipLady Puddington snoozing in her home from home at Sports Direct in Fleetwood's Affinity shopping outlet. Pic credit: Kye Cudlip
Her favourite sports brand? Nope, it’s not Puma. Lady Puddington is more of an Adidas-girl and can often be found enjoying a snooze on the stripy, folded t-shirts.

One shopper, Kye Cudlip, was browsing the racks when he spotted Lady curled up in her favourite spot.

“Mate, is that...a cat?,” he asked a member of staff.

“Oh yeah, she’s in here everyday. Stays for about seven hours. We’re fine with it. She just chills.”

Kye added: “I had to laugh seeing her there all cosy on the t-shirts. It really made me smile and it was nice to hear the staff were happy for her to be there.”

When she’s not dozing on the merchandise little Lady Puddington can be seen strolling round the store greeting customers or sat perched on the security podium at the entrance, keeping staff company.

What are you looking at? Lady Puddington browsing among the men's boxers at Sports Direct in Fleetwood. Pic credit: Leah PeacheyWhat are you looking at? Lady Puddington browsing among the men's boxers at Sports Direct in Fleetwood. Pic credit: Leah Peachey
Vicky Nash, who lives in the area, said the cheeky little kitty also visits her home every day.

“She not technically mine but I've kind of adopted her,” said Vicky.

“We moved opposite Sports Direct in October and she visits every day and comes in our house like she owns the place too.

“She’s a cheeky little thing. I adore her though, she's super friendly. I've been worried about her being homeless but she looks like she's right at home at Sports Direct!”

Vicky has given her the name Lady Puddington and says she is the “sweetest little cat ever”.

Lady Puddington taking a leisurely stroll around her second home at Sports Direct in Fleetwood. Pic credit: Michelle JanetLady Puddington taking a leisurely stroll around her second home at Sports Direct in Fleetwood. Pic credit: Michelle Janet
She says: “She took it upon herself to just waltz in here one day, eat my dogs food and make herself at home.

“I love the fact she goes into Sports Direct every day to snooze and pester people for attention. What a diva!

“She loves attention though, she will have a fuss off anyone. So I imagine she's having the time of her life living it up in Sports Direct and getting cuddles off everyone.

“I can't believe she's sleeping on the t-shirts! She's hilarious and so cheeky!”

